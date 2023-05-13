BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The Summit League Softball Championship game between Omaha and South Dakota State on Saturday, May 13, was halted in-game due to rain and has been postponed to Sunday.



The Mavericks were up to bat and ahead 1-0 with one out in the bottom of the first when the game was initially delayed. Continued weather in the area forced the suspension of the contest.



The Jackrabbits and Mavs are now scheduled to resume play at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium at 11 a.m. on Sunday. If Omaha wins the Mavs will be the Summit League Tournament champions. If SDSU wins it will force an ‘if necessary’ game. That matchup would ake place approximately 30 minutes after the resumed contest.