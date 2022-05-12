BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Softball Tournament was set to begin on Wednesday in Brookings, but the first round was postponed to Thursday due to weather.

The league says all games Thursday have been pushed back one hour due to wet field conditions.

Games will tentatively start at 12 p.m. South Dakota State will tentatively play at 5 p.m. against the winner of South Dakota vs. Kansas City.

The SDSU crew is monitoring the outfield due to wet conditions.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.