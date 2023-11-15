SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT LEAGUE) — The 2023 Summit League Volleyball Championship bracket was revealed Wednesday with Kansas City earning the No. 1 seed after clinching the program’s first Summit League regular season title.

The Roos (21-7) had some company at the top of the standings, emerging from a four-way tie to earn the top seed for the tournament that will be played at South Dakota’s Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

This marked the first time in Summit League history that a quartet of teams shared the regular season volleyball title as Omaha (13-13), Denver (13-11) and South Dakota (18-9) also finished with 12-4 records against league foes.



The Roos won the initial tiebreaker after owning a 4-2 collective record against the three teams they shared the regular season title with. Kansas City split with Omaha and Denver, while sweeping South Dakota.

The remaining three co-champs defeated each other once which moved that tiebreaker to their respective record against the top-seeded Roos. With Omaha and Denver splitting their two matches against Kansas City and South Dakota being swept, the Coyotes earned the No. 4 seed.

The Mavericks held the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Pioneers to claim the No. 2 seed and a bye into the semifinals. Omaha and Denver had identical records against the remaining eight teams in the standings, pushing the decisive tiebreaker to set winning percentage in their two regular season matches against each other.

The Mavericks won that tiebreaker after winning five of eight sets against the Pioneers (62.5 percent). Omaha swept Denver at home on Oct. 11 and took the Pioneers to five sets in a road match on Nov. 8.

As the top seed, Kansas City also earned a bye into the semifinals and will face the winner of the No. 4 South Dakota vs. No. 5 North Dakota State (17-10, 9-7) match Monday at 7 p.m. CT.



The Coyotes and Bison will meet in Sunday’s second quarterfinal at 5 p.m. CT. South Dakota will be seeking its fourth straight tournament crown, while NDSU is making its 14th overall appearance in the tournament and seeking its fourth overall title and first since 2011.



The Mavericks are making their seventh consecutive appearance and eighth overall in the postseason event. Omaha will take the court for the first time in Monday’s first semifinal at 4 p.m. CT. The Mavericks will play the winner of Sunday’s first quarterfinal between No. 3 seed Denver and No. 6 seed South Dakota State (9-19, 7-9 SL), which gets tournament play rolling at 2 p.m. CT.



The Pioneers have won five of the last nine tournament titles, while the Jackrabbits will be seeking their first tournament crown since 2007.

The winners of Monday’s semifinal matches will play in Tuesday’s championship match at 7 p.m. CT with the champion earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. All five matches from the tournament will be televised on Midco Sports and streamed on the Summit League Network.

For complete information on this year’s tournament, visit the championship central page here.



Quarterfinals | Sunday, November 19

Q1: (3) Denver vs. (6) South Dakota State | 2 p.m. CT

Q2: (4) South Dakota vs. (5) North Dakota State | 5 p.m. CT



Semifinals | Monday, November 20

S1: (2) Omaha vs. Q1 Winner | 4 p.m. CT

S2: (1) Kansas City vs. Q2 Winner | 7 p.m. CT



Championship | Tuesday, November 21

C: S1 Winner vs. S2 Winner – 7 p.m. CT