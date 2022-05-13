BROOKINGS, S.D. (SUMMIT) — Summit League officials announced Friday morning that all games scheduled for the softball championship today have been postponed for now because of damage and a power outage across the South Dakota State University campus caused by the heavy storms that passed through the state last night.

The campus is closed Friday and open only to essential employees.

League officials and members of the games committee will continue to evaluate the situation and make a decision on how the remainder of the tournament schedule will play out.

Updates will continue to be provided on the Summit League’s twitter account (@TheSummitLeague) and the website at www.thesummitleague.org.

Friday, May 13

Game 3

(4) South Dakota vs. (1) South Dakota State – 10 a.m. (Postponed)

Game 4

(3) North Dakota State vs. (2) Omaha – 12:30 p.m. (Postponed)

Game 5

Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser – 3 p.m. (Postponed)

Game 6

Game 3 winner vs. Game winner – 5:30 p.m. (Postponed)

#SUMMITSB