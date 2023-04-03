SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second year in a row, the Summit League men’s basketball Player of the Year has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

According to Jeff Goodman, Oral Roberts standout and two-time Summit League men’s player of the year Max Abmas has entered the transfer portal. Abmas helped lead Oral Roberts to a 21-0 conference record and a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year where the Golden Eagles fell to Duke.

Abmas averaged more than 21 points per game and also was the 2021 conference player of the year.

Last year, former South Dakota State standout Baylor Scheierman won the Summit League player of the year and transferred to Creighton. The Blue Jays reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament this year.

Oral Roberts also lost its head coach Paul Mills, who took the head coach job at Wichita State.

Oral Roberts is far from the only team dealing with changes. The South Dakota men’s basketball team has seen A.J. Plitzuweit and Tasos Kamateros each have entered the transfer portal, while Kruz Perrott-Hunt said he will pursue playing professional basketball overseas.