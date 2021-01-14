Summit League: No fans for 2021 basketball championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March Madness will be different in Sioux Falls this year.

The Summit League announced Thursday the conference’s President’s Council agreed to not allow fans for the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball championships.

“This decision was not made lightly, knowing that fan attendance has been a key driving force in raising interest in the Summit League Basketball Championships. However, after a review of the current environment and the potential impact of bringing 16 teams and all their constituents into one site, it became a necessary decision,” Commissioner Tom Douple said in a news release.

Without fans, the Summit League Tournament is moving away from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and will be held at the Sanford Pentagon. Officials said the move to the Sanford Pentagon will allow all tournament operations, including practices, to be held under one roof.

Just this week, the conference has canceled games for COVID-19 between Western Illinois and Kansas City as well as Omaha and South Dakota State.

This will be the 13th year the Summit League basketball championships will be held in Sioux Falls. The first six were at the Sioux Falls Arena and the last six were at the PREMIER Center.

All ticket holders will receive detailed information via email from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Monday, Jan. 18 about their options going forward.

🚨 Summit League announces updates to the 2021 Basketball Tournaments 🚨



🗞️: https://t.co/SV8q4luTYN pic.twitter.com/DrayLT4Z80 — Summit Hoops (@summithoops) January 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage online and on-air.