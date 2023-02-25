SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 Summit League Tournament is less than a week away as the regular season slate came to a close.

Here’s a look at the Summit League men’s bracket:

Oral Roberts is the top-seed in this year’s tournament, having completed an undefeated conference season. The Golden Eagles are the second team in conference history to finish unbeaten.

SDSU is the second seed in the tournament. They’ll play Saturday night, against the winner of Kansas City and Omaha.

USD’s critical win over Kansas City on Saturday, sent the Coyotes into the sixth seed. They’ll play NDSU on Sunday, March 5.

The Summit League Tournament runs five days this year. The tourney begins on Friday, March 3 and concludes Tuesday, March 7.