Summit League gearing up for unique basketball season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly eight months after the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled because of COVID-19, the Summit League is preparing for a new, but very different, season.

The league will incorporate a “red zone”, restricting fans, media, band members, and cheerleaders, to help protect players. The student-athletes will also be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis. The Summit League is working with a group that specializes in infectious disease out of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“They’ve been able to give us guidance, and we’ve leaned on them heavily, for protocols. We’re not quite set up with all the analyzers and antigen testing, but as our goal to get tested three times a week for our men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes, getting that set up has really been hard,” Summit League commissioner Tom Douple said.

Teams will start non-conference play November 25th, while conference action begins January 2nd. The Summit League hopes to release its final schedule next week. We’ll have more on the upcoming season with commissioner Tom Douple, tonight on KELOLAND News.