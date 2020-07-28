Summit League delays fall sports until September 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall sports in The Summit League have been delayed.

On Tuesday, the Sioux Falls-based Division I conference said the Summit League Presidents Council came to the decision to delay the start of fall sports until Sept. 23. The league’s join council recommended the delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Men’s and women’s soccer as well as volleyball will play conference-only schedules. Cross county, golf and tennis will also be delayed until Sept. 23.

Training and practices will continue at the discretion of each school with NCAA regulations as well as local health and safety guidelines.

The Summit League said the delay does not impact winter or spring sports.