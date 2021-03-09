Summit League Day 4 preview: Coyote women, Bison men look to defend titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s championship Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

The Summit League women’s and men’s champions will be crowned at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, at the Sanford Pentagon. Both 2020 champions will defend their titles with the South Dakota women and North Dakota State men.

In the women’s title game, it’ll be No. 2 seed South Dakota facing eighth-seeded Omaha. The Mavericks are the first No. 8 seed to play in the conference championship game. Omaha’s cinderella run started with an upset of top-seed South Dakota State followed by a win over Western Illinois.

South Dakota (18-5) is riding an 8-game winning streak and the Coyotes will look for their third-straight NCAA Tournament berth. KELOLAND News will have coverage from Heritage Court.

Both South Dakota schools fell in close semifinals on Monday. Oral Roberts advanced to its first championship game in 10 years with a buzzer beater tip-in to edge top-seeded SDSU 90-88.

North Dakota State reached its third-straight conference championship by rallying past South Dakota 79-75. NDSU has an 8-game winning streak in the Summit League tournament.