SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Day 3 of the five-day Summit League Basketball Championships will feature seeds three through six, including both South Dakota Coyote basketball teams.

The Coyote women, three-time defending champions, take the court at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center against No. 5 Oral Roberts at 12:30 p.m. Winners from today’s game all advance to Monday’s semifinals.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s matchups.

12:30 p.m.: No. 4 South Dakota vs. No 5 Oral Roberts

The Coyotes (14-15, 10-8) closed out the regular season with a two-game winning streak. South Dakota swept Oral Roberts in the regular season – winning 101-57 on Dec. 21 in Vermillion and 77-63 in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 23.

The winner will face top-seeded South Dakota State at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

3 p.m.: No. 3 North Dakota vs. No. 6 Omaha

The Fighting Hawks (18-10, 11-7) earned their highest seed since becoming a Summit League conference member. The Mavericks (13-16, 8-10) dropped both regular season games to North Dakota 65-63 on Jan. 12 and 79-61 on Feb. 11.

The winner faces No. 2 North Dakota State in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Monday.

6 p.m.: No. 4 Western Illinois vs. No. 5 St. Thomas

The Leathernecks (16-13, 9-9) and Tommies (18-13, 9-9) split against each other in the regular season, but Western Illinois went 2-2 against South Dakota and Kansas City, while St. Thomas went 1-3.

St. Thomas will be making its Summit League Tournament debut and both teams are looking for a chance to face No. 1 Oral Roberts on Monday.

8:30 p.m.: No. 3 North Dakota State vs. No. 6 South Dakota

The Coyotes (12-18, 7-11) avoided an opening round game by stopping a 5-game losing streak with a 82-48 win over Kansas City.

South Dakota won the tiebreaker between Kansas City because of a 2-0 record against St. Thomas during the regular season. The Coyotes and Roos split their head-to-head series and had identical records against the top four seeds.

The Bison (14-16, 11-7) edged Western Illinois 71-69 to earn the No. 3 seed and NDSU has reached the championship game in the past four tournaments.

The winner will face South Dakota State in the semifinals Monday.

KELOLAND News will have coverage throughout the Summit League Basketball Championships online and on-air.