Summit League continues single site doubleheaders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League is playing a full 16-game conference schedule this season, but it’s an unusual slate of basketball games.

Teams are playing back-to-back games against the same opponent at the same location, with attendance restrictions in place throughout the league. They’re also being tested three times a week for COVID-19.

“The virus is serious and we need to take it serious and we’re doing everything we can to make sure we maintain the health and welfare of our group and our student-athletes and coaches,” Summit League commissioner Tom Douple said.

