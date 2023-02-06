SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re a month away from college basketball fans making their way to the PREMIER Center for The Summit League Basketball Tournament.

The tournament will look a little bit different this year. Rather than an eight-team format as we’ve seen in the past, all 10 teams in The Summit League will be competing. They’ve even added an additional day.

“We’re excited. It’s going to be a great tournament. We have all 10 programs coming on both the men’s and women’s sides, so that adds a little different wrinkle to the tournament format, but we think we’ve got one of the best, if not, the best combined men’s and women’s tournaments in all of Division I college basketball,” league commissioner Josh Fenton said.

Fenton says having every member school compete will provide more opportunities for student-athletes.

“The ability to compete in a post-season tournament obviously with an automatic qualification on the line is what every student-athlete wants to have a chance to be a part of, so for us to be able to provide that for our students-athletes, all 10 programs in each gender, is exciting,” Fenton said.

The tournament starts the first weekend of March.

“We’ll get things started on Friday with the 8-9 and 7-10 matchups for both genders. The women will get that started early Friday afternoon and then go into Friday night, and then those teams that advance out of Friday will play the traditional Saturday games against our top-two seeds in the quarterfinals,” league assistant commissioner for communications Ryan Powell said.

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Complex general manager Mike Krewson says this tournament is a big event each year for the venue.

“It encompasses more than any single event that we do. More than a three-day PBR, state basketball tournament, or potentially even a Disney on Ice run. And the number of fans that we get here, last year we lucked out with great matchups with state schools that got us into the semifinals and the finals, and so we had high attendance numbers,” Krewson said.

Krewson says fans can also expect to see metal detectors used as fans come in for the first time this year, which is something they already do for concerts.

And by adding that additional day, the tournament will get started on Friday, March 3 and conclude with the championships on Tuesday, March 7.

For more information on tickets, click here.