Summit League approves invitation for University of St. Thomas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A private, Minnesota university’s application into the Summit League has been accepted, league officials announced Friday.

The Summit League President’s Council unanimously supported an application from the University of St. Thomas, based in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Tommies are currently competing in Division III in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Summit League commissioner Tom Douple said the vote was the result of months of extensive research, campus visits, stakeholder meetings and data collection.

“The League recognizes the extraordinary efforts ahead for UST to seek Division I membership, we believe this institution is the right fit for Them Summit League and we will support the reclassification process,” Douple said in a statement.

In a statement on the school’s athletic website, school President Julie Sullivan said the school has been searching for conference options since being kicked out of the MIAC. The school needs approval from the NCAA to jump from DIII to DI. If approved, St. Thomas will start competing in the conference in fall 2021.

The Summit League doesn’t have a football or hockey league, both sports St. Thomas provides for students. St. Thomas is looking for other affiliate membership opportunities in other Division I conferences.