Summit League announces postponement of fall sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall sports in the Summit League have been postponed.

The Summit League made the announcement Monday night.

The league president’s council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country and soccer along with volleyball to the fall of 2021.

In late July, the council agreed to delay the start of fall sports until September 23rd, but two weeks later is officially making the move to spring.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.