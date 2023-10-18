SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT LEAGUE) — The Summit League and CBS Sports announced Wednesday a 13-game lineup of men’s and women’s basketball games that will be televised nationally during the first year of the new media rights agreement between the two entities.



All 13 games will appear linearly on CBS Sports Network, capped off by both the men’s and women’s championship games on Tuesday, March 12.

The CBS Sports Network slate starts with a men’s basketball game between St. Thomas and North Dakota as those teams both open Summit League play at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Dec. 29.



New Year’s Eve will feature a pair of Summit League matchups on CBS Sports Network as the opening weekend of league play continues. Women’s basketball preseason favorite South Dakota State will visit The Betty to play North Dakota, while Omaha and South Dakota will square off at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in men’s action in back-to-back games on the network.



A Big Sky-Summit League Challenge men’s matchup between Weber State and Oral Roberts will air on Saturday, Jan. 6 from the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Okla.



Frost Arena will be the site of four of these contests on CBS Sports Network as the Jackrabbit men will play Kansas City on Thursday, Jan. 25, South Dakota on Sunday, Feb. 4 and Oral Roberts on Saturday, Jan. 10. The Jackrabbit and Golden Eagles women will also face off in a game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 28.



A Peace Garden State showdown will wrap up the nine-game regular season slate on CBS Sports Network as the North Dakota men travel to Fargo to play in-state rival North Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 24.



2023-24 Summit League Basketball schedule on CBS Sports Network

Date Time Sport Matchup 12/29/2023 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT MBB St. Thomas at North Dakota 12/31/2023 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT WBB South Dakota State at North Dakota 12/31/2023 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT MBB Omaha at South Dakota 1/6/2024 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT MBB Weber State at Oral Roberts 1/25/2024 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT MBB Kansas City at South Dakota State 1/28/2024 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT WBB Oral Roberts at South Dakota State 2/4/2024 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT MBB South Dakota at South Dakota State 2/10/2024 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT MBB Oral Roberts at South Dakota State 2/24/2024 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT MBB North Dakota at North Dakota State 3/11/2024 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT WBB Women’s Basketball Semifinal 3/11/2024 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT WBB Women’s Basketball Semifinal 3/12/2024 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT WBB Women’s Basketball Championship 3/12/2024 9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CT MBB Men’s Basketball Championship



CBS Sports Network will also air four games at the 2023 Summit League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments. The women’s semifinals will air on Monday, March 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT and 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT along with both title games on Tuesday, March 12. The women’s championship game is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT and the men’s is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CT.



