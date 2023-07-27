SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT LEAGUE) – Summit League officials revealed the upcoming 2023-24 championships schedule Thursday. Fifteen of those championships will take place on a variety of the League’s campuses, while the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls and the men’s and women’s golf championships will be played in Lincoln, Neb.



The championship slate will begin in Brookings, S.D., as South Dakota State is slated to host the cross country championships on Oct. 28. Oral Roberts will bring the league’s championship schedule to a close on May 22-25 with the baseball championship at J.L. Johnson Stadium. St. Thomas will host its first League championship as the men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championships will take place May 9-11 at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minn.



The remainder of the fall championship schedule includes women’s soccer, which will consist of six teams and be played over the course of two weekends for the second time in League history. The top two seeds will host a neutral site quarterfinal matchup on Friday, Oct. 27, before playing the winner of that match in a semifinal match on Sunday, Oct. 29. The following Saturday, the top remaining seed will host the bottom remaining seed in the championship match on Nov. 4.



The men’s soccer tournament, hosted by Oral Roberts for the first time since 2001, will be played Nov. 9 and 11 at the Case Soccer Complex in Tulsa, Okla., while the volleyball championship is being hosted by South Dakota for the second time in three years from Nov. 19-21 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D.



The swimming and diving championships return to Minneapolis and will be the first of 2024 as those will be held Feb. 21-24 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota. For the first time since 2018 and the fifth time overall, the indoor track and field championships will be hosted by North Dakota State at the Shelly Ellig Indoor Track and Field Facility Feb. 23-24.



The men’s and women’s basketball championships return to their familiar home at the PREMIER Center for the ninth time. The 2023 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will feature all nine members and will cover five days on the calendar, starting March 8 and culminating with the respective title games on Tuesday, March 12.



The men’s and women’s tennis championships will be played at Drake for first time in League history as the Bulldogs are set to host the competitions on April 19-20 at the Roger Knapp Tennis Center.



The men’s and women’s golf championships are headed back to the Cornhusker State as the League’s golfers will once again try to conquer the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course. The women’s event is slated for April 21-23, while the men will follow on April 28-30.



South Dakota State will host the softball championship for the third straight season at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium May 8-11.



2023-24 Summit League Championships Calendar

SPORT CHAMPIONSHIP DATE HOST Cross Country October 28 South Dakota State Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals – October 27 Semifinals – October 29 Championship – November 4 Campus Sites Men’s Soccer November 9 & 11 Oral Roberts Volleyball November 19-21 South Dakota Swimming & Diving February 21-24 Minneapolis, Minn. (Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center) Indoor Track & Field February 23-24 North Dakota State Men’s & Women’s Basketball March 8-12 Sioux Falls, S.D. (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center) Men’s & Women’s Tennis April 19-20 Drake (Roger Knapp Tennis Center) Women’s Golf April 21-23 Lincoln, Neb. (Wilderness Ridge Golf Course) Men’s Golf April 28-30 Lincoln, Neb. (Wilderness Ridge Golf Course) Softball May 8-11 South Dakota State Outdoor Track & Field May 9-11 St. Thomas Baseball May 22-25 Oral Roberts