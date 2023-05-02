SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the 2023 Girls City Golf Tournament was held on Tuesday at Prairie Green golf course in Sioux Falls.
The wind was a factor, but not so much for Sara Sudenga of Roosevelt, who shot a +12, placing her in first place.
Lincoln’s Oliva Schaefer is in second, helping the Patriots hold the first round lead.
TEAM LEADERBOARD
|POS.
|PLAYER
|R1
|1
|Lincoln
|+76
|364
|2
|O’Gorman
|+94
|382
|3
|Roosevelt
|+112
|400
|4
|Washington
|+113
|401
|5
|Jefferson
|+148
|436
PLAYER LEADERBOARD
|Pos.
|Player
|R1
|1
|Sara Sudenga Roosevelt, 2023
|+12
|84
|2
|Oliva Schaefer Lincoln, 2025
|+14
|86
|3
|Megan Christoffels Washington, 2024
|+15
|87
|T4
|Morgan Sandness Lincoln, 2023
|+17
|89
|T4
|Ariahna Wells Lincoln, 2023
|+17
|89
|T6
|Paydyn Peterson O’Gorman, 2024
|+18
|90
|T6
|Erin Hurd O’Gorman, 2027
|+18
|90
|T8
|Lauren Yu Lincoln, 2023
|+21
|93
|T8
|Abbie Westra Lincoln, 2026
|+21
|93
|10
|Kinley Freese Lincoln, 2025
|+23
|95
|11
|Karley Dumdie O’Gorman, 2025
|+26
|98
|T12
|Faith Skelton Jefferson, 2027
|+27
|99
|T12
|Camille Scott Lincoln, 2023
|+27
|99
|T14
|Jayla Murphy Jefferson, 2025
|+28
|100
|T14
|Maya Theeler Washington, 2025
|+28
|100
|T14
|Sadie Hunter Roosevelt, 2024
|+28
|100
|17
|Karyne Zdorovtsov O’Gorman, 2026
|+29
|101
|18
|Sophia Santos O’Gorman, 2025
|+32
|104
|T19
|Izzy Kaarre Washington, 2024
|+35
|107
|T19
|Mattie Loofe Washington, 2023
|+35
|107
|T19
|Abby Lundin Roosevelt, 2025
|+35
|107
|T19
|Eva Fredrickson O’Gorman, 2026
|+35
|107
|T23
|Aryn Roerig Roosevelt, 2025
|+37
|109
|T23
|Sasha Anel O’Gorman, 2026
|+37
|109
|25
|Alexis Nerison O’Gorman, 2026
|+38
|110
|26
|Lillian Kiesow Lincoln, 2026
|+39
|111
|27
|Landyn Balding Jefferson, 2025
|+40
|112
|28
|Rylee Easter Washington, 2024
|+43
|115
|29
|Gracelyn Boyden Jefferson, 2025
|+47
|119
|T30
|Claire Johnson Washington, 2023
|+49
|121
|T30
|Camdyn Wessels Washington, 2023
|+49
|121
|T30
|Nadia Graham Washington, 2024
|+49
|121
|33
|Charlee Kolb Jefferson, 2024
|+53
|125
|34
|Ashlyn Josephson Jefferson, 2023
|+58
|130
|35
|Addison Kaltved Roosevelt, 2026
|+59
|131
|36
|Ava Brown Jefferson, 2025
|+62
|134
|WD
|Afton Reis Jefferson, 2025
|–
|WD