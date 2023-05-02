SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the 2023 Girls City Golf Tournament was held on Tuesday at Prairie Green golf course in Sioux Falls.

The wind was a factor, but not so much for Sara Sudenga of Roosevelt, who shot a +12, placing her in first place.

Lincoln’s Oliva Schaefer is in second, helping the Patriots hold the first round lead.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

POS.PLAYERR1
1Lincoln+76364
2O’Gorman+94382
3Roosevelt+112400
4Washington+113401
5Jefferson+148436

PLAYER LEADERBOARD

Pos.PlayerR1
1Sara Sudenga Roosevelt, 2023+1284
2Oliva Schaefer Lincoln, 2025+1486
3Megan Christoffels Washington, 2024+1587
T4Morgan Sandness Lincoln, 2023+1789
T4Ariahna Wells Lincoln, 2023+1789
T6Paydyn Peterson O’Gorman, 2024+1890
T6Erin Hurd O’Gorman, 2027+1890
T8Lauren Yu Lincoln, 2023+2193
T8Abbie Westra Lincoln, 2026+2193
10Kinley Freese Lincoln, 2025+2395
11Karley Dumdie O’Gorman, 2025+2698
T12Faith Skelton Jefferson, 2027+2799
T12Camille Scott Lincoln, 2023+2799
T14Jayla Murphy Jefferson, 2025+28100
T14Maya Theeler Washington, 2025+28100
T14Sadie Hunter Roosevelt, 2024+28100
17Karyne Zdorovtsov O’Gorman, 2026+29101
18Sophia Santos O’Gorman, 2025+32104
T19Izzy Kaarre Washington, 2024+35107
T19Mattie Loofe Washington, 2023+35107
T19Abby Lundin Roosevelt, 2025+35107
T19Eva Fredrickson O’Gorman, 2026+35107
T23Aryn Roerig Roosevelt, 2025+37109
T23Sasha Anel O’Gorman, 2026+37109
25Alexis Nerison O’Gorman, 2026+38110
26Lillian Kiesow Lincoln, 2026+39111
27Landyn Balding Jefferson, 2025+40112
28Rylee Easter Washington, 2024+43115
29Gracelyn Boyden Jefferson, 2025+47119
T30Claire Johnson Washington, 2023+49121
T30Camdyn Wessels Washington, 2023+49121
T30Nadia Graham Washington, 2024+49121
33Charlee Kolb Jefferson, 2024+53125
34Ashlyn Josephson Jefferson, 2023+58130
35Addison Kaltved Roosevelt, 2026+59131
36Ava Brown Jefferson, 2025+62134
WDAfton Reis Jefferson, 2025WD