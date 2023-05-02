SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the 2023 Girls City Golf Tournament was held on Tuesday at Prairie Green golf course in Sioux Falls.

The wind was a factor, but not so much for Sara Sudenga of Roosevelt, who shot a +12, placing her in first place.

Lincoln’s Oliva Schaefer is in second, helping the Patriots hold the first round lead.

TEAM LEADERBOARD

POS. PLAYER R1 1 Lincoln +76 364 2 O’Gorman +94 382 3 Roosevelt +112 400 4 Washington +113 401 5 Jefferson +148 436

PLAYER LEADERBOARD