SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of the Floyd Farrand wrapped up at Lincoln High School Friday.
Here is the team scoreboard for boys wrestling:
|Team Scores
|1
|Sturgis
|193.0
|2
|Watertown
|184.0
|3
|Vermillion
|162.5
|4
|Harrisburg
|155.0
|5
|Lennox
|136.0
|6
|Brookings
|135.0
|7
|Brandon Valley
|124.0
|8
|Roosevelt
|108.5
|9
|Parkston
|98.5
|10
|Milbank
|84.5
|11
|Wagner
|84.0
|12
|O’Gorman
|78.0
|13
|Tri-Valley
|71.0
|14
|Washington
|50.0
|15
|Garretson
|48.0
|16
|Lincoln
|47.0
|17
|Tea Area
|23.0
|18
|Yankton
|6.0
Here is the team scoreboard for girls wrestling:
|Team Scores
|1
|Canton
|158.0
|2
|Watertown
|148.0
|3
|Lakota Tech
|116.0
|4
|Brookings
|86.0
|5
|Viborg-Hurley
|75.0
|6
|Sully Buttes
|70.0
|7
|Brandon Valley
|64.0
|8
|Dell Rapids
|60.0
|9
|Sisseton
|35.0
|10
|Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
|22.0
|11
|Jefferson
|21.0
|12
|Washington
|17.0
|T-13
|Lennox & Roosevelt & Vermillion
|16.0
|16
|Milbank
|14.0
|17
|Canistota
|13.0
|18
|Lincoln
|10.0
|19
|O’Gorman
|9.0
|20
|Garretson
|3.0
The event wraps up Saturday.