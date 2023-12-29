SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of the Floyd Farrand wrapped up at Lincoln High School Friday.

Here is the team scoreboard for boys wrestling:

Team Scores 1 Sturgis 193.0 2 Watertown 184.0 3 Vermillion 162.5 4 Harrisburg 155.0 5 Lennox 136.0 6 Brookings 135.0 7 Brandon Valley 124.0 8 Roosevelt 108.5 9 Parkston 98.5 10 Milbank 84.5 11 Wagner 84.0 12 O’Gorman 78.0 13 Tri-Valley 71.0 14 Washington 50.0 15 Garretson 48.0 16 Lincoln 47.0 17 Tea Area 23.0 18 Yankton 6.0

Here is the team scoreboard for girls wrestling:

Team Scores 1 Canton 158.0 2 Watertown 148.0 3 Lakota Tech 116.0 4 Brookings 86.0 5 Viborg-Hurley 75.0 6 Sully Buttes 70.0 7 Brandon Valley 64.0 8 Dell Rapids 60.0 9 Sisseton 35.0 10 Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 22.0 11 Jefferson 21.0 12 Washington 17.0 T-13 Lennox & Roosevelt & Vermillion 16.0 16 Milbank 14.0 17 Canistota 13.0 18 Lincoln 10.0 19 O’Gorman 9.0 20 Garretson 3.0

The event wraps up Saturday.