SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of the Floyd Farrand wrapped up at Lincoln High School Friday.

Here is the team scoreboard for boys wrestling:

Team Scores
1Sturgis 193.0
2Watertown 184.0
3Vermillion 162.5
4Harrisburg 155.0
5Lennox 136.0
6Brookings 135.0
7Brandon Valley 124.0
8Roosevelt 108.5
9Parkston 98.5
10Milbank 84.5
11Wagner 84.0
12O’Gorman 78.0
13Tri-Valley 71.0
14Washington 50.0
15Garretson 48.0
16Lincoln 47.0
17Tea Area 23.0
18Yankton 6.0

Here is the team scoreboard for girls wrestling:

Team Scores
1Canton 158.0
2Watertown 148.0
3Lakota Tech 116.0
4Brookings 86.0
5Viborg-Hurley 75.0
6Sully Buttes 70.0
7Brandon Valley 64.0
8Dell Rapids 60.0
9Sisseton 35.0
10Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 22.0
11Jefferson 21.0
12Washington 17.0
T-13Lennox & Roosevelt & Vermillion 16.0
16Milbank 14.0
17Canistota 13.0
18Lincoln 10.0
19O’Gorman 9.0
20Garretson 3.0

The event wraps up Saturday.