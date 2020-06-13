Student-athletes make the return to Augustana University campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University started its three-phase plan to bring student-athletes back to campus for voluntary athletic activities on June 1.

Fall sports participants returned to campus last Monday, while all student-athletes are eligible to return beginning this Monday.

Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton will now turn his attention to fall. The university to currently putting together plans for scheduling, travel, and spectators, and Morton says flexibility will be key.

“You’re doing all these scenario plans, but at the end of the day you’re not sure which one, or if some other one, is going to be what you actually end up taking on,” Morton said.

Prior to June 1, the athletic facilities at Augustana had been closed for nearly three months due to COVID-19.