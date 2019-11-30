Strong start propels Skyforce past Suns

SIOUX FALLS, SD – A swift start helped allow the Sioux Falls Skyforce to snap a four-game skid on Friday, as they defeated the Northern Arizona Suns by a final score of 114-100 at the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Daryl Macon (22 points, 7-12 FGA, 10 assists and eight rebounds) stuffed the stat sheet and eclipsed the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season and fifth in a row. The outburst is also Macon’s first double-double of the year.

The Skyforce (4-6) opened the contest on a 25-4 run that lasted until the 4:14 mark of the first quarter. Sioux Falls was able to hold the Suns (2-5) to just 6-of-26 shooting and 3-of-12 from beyond the arc in the opening period.

Phoenix Suns two-way player Jared Harper (19 points and six assists) helped steer the Northern Arizona offense in the opposite direction in the second quarter. He added eight points in the second period alone and helped cut the Sioux Falls lead to 18-points at intermission.

Daxter Miles Jr. (20 points and five assists) spearheaded a 28-20 advantage in the third period and helped slash the Skyforce lead to just 10-points heading into the final quarter.

After a hot start to the fourth period led by Phoenix Suns assignee Jalen Lecque, who scored 11-of his-18 points in the last 12 minutes, Northern Arizona was able to cut the deficit to five-points at the 10:30 mark. Sioux Falls answered the bell, as they went on a 25-8 run for the next seven minutes. Jeremiah Martin (12 points) had nine points during the final period to close the door on the Suns.

Kyle Alexander posted a career-high 21 points and added 14 boards. It’s the eighth time he’s led the team in rebounding and his fifth double-double on the season.

Mychal Mulder (17 points, 5-11 3PA) and Davon Reed (16 points, six rebounds) both had nice bounce-back performances after being held to just 14-points combined against Texas on Wednesday.

The two Western Conference opponents will match up again tomorrow night, Saturday, at 7:00 PM CT at the Sanford Pentagon to complete this weekend’s back-to-back set.