KENT, Ohio (SDSU) – Kent State scored the game’s opening 11 points and never led by less than eight as the Golden Flashes earned a 83-68 victory over South Dakota State on Friday, Dec. 2, in a non-conference tilt at Memorial Athletic and Convention Center.



The Golden Flashes hit their first five shots of the contest while keeping SDSU without a made field goal until its fifth attempt. An Alex Arians layup on an assist by Matt Mims put the Jackrabbits on the board, but SDSU trailed at that point 11-2 just under four minutes into the game. A Tanner Te Slaa 3-pointer three minutes later brought the margin into single digits. However, Kent State’s Jalen Sullinger knocked down a trey on the Flashes’ ensuing possession.



Kent State took a 43-27 lead into the halftime break by outshooting SDSU 50-27% from the field.



The Jackrabbits recorded a better shooting percentage in the second half by going 13-for-25 (52%). Kent State, CollegeInsider.com’s current fifth-ranked team in its Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, continued its torrid offensive showing shooting 50% in the final 20 minutes of play.



Notes

Kent State finished with four double-digit scorers led by Sincere Carry’s 23 points. Cli’Ron Hornbeak had 11 points and a double-double with 10 rebounds for the Flashes. A top-five team in steals in Division I basketball, Kent State finished with a season-low seven steals. The Flashes outrebounded SDSU 35-30.

The Jackrabbits had nine players end up on the scoreboard led by Zeke Mayo’s 12 points. He was joined in double digits by Matthew Mors who had a career-high 10. Te Slaa also recorded a career-best eight points for SDSU. William Kyle III had six rebounds for the Jacks and Mims led SDSU with four assists. The Jackrabbits committed a season-low 12 turnovers.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues its five-game stretch away from Brookings and its three-game road trip on Saturday. The Jackrabbits are slated to take on No. 11/14 Alabama in Tuscaloosa with the start set for 7:30 p.m.