SIOUX FALLS (USF) — The (RV) University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team fell to Southwest Minnesota State, 54-64, tonight as they close out the 2022 portion of their season.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars led tonight’s game for just over 16 minutes as they battled a tough SMSU squad.

· Sioux Falls outscored the Mustangs in the first half 30-25, but fell short on some calls in the second half.

· USF moved to 10-4 on the season following tonight’s loss.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Matt Cartwright led USF tonight with 20 points followed by Noah Puetz with 13. Chase Grinde (6) and Conner Jackson (5) also led the Coo in scoring while combining for 11 on the night.

· Puetz led USF at the free throw line going 2-3 as the only Cougar to see the line tonight.

· Puetz, Grinde and Jack Thompson each pulled down eight of USFs 40 rebounds on the day.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 22-66 from the field this evening while going 2-3 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 40 rebounds on the night with 24 coming from the defensive side of the ball.

· USF saw 13 of their 54 points come from their bench while forcing nine points off of SMSU turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action follow the break as they hit the road to take on Minot State on January 6th, 2023. The women’s game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.