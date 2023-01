SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Christian improved to 10-1 on Monday, as they claimed a 67-55 win over West Central.

The Chargers lead was just three at halftime, but they found more separation in the second half.

Christian outscored the Trojans 38-29 in the second half, on their way to the win.

The Chargers were led by Moriah Harrison and Jaxsyn Swift. Each of them posted 13 points. Maya Nelson added 12, while Peyton Poppema collected 11.