ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KELO) — Five players scored in double figures for the Northwestern men, as they tallied a 92-77 win over Briar Cliff.

A Zach LaFave layup in the final second of the first half put the Red Raiders in front, 46-43.

The second half would stay close for a couple minutes and then an 11-0 run would put some gap on the board.

Northwestern outscored Briar Cliff by 12 in the second half on their way to a 92-77 win.

Alex Van Kalsbeek posted 18 to lead NW. LaFave added 17, while Keyton Moser posted 17, Kaleb Booth 13 and Craig Sterk 11.

Matthew Stilwill led the Chargers with 18. Blake Sindelar had 16, while Wil Lugar tallied 12.