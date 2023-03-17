BLACKSBURG, VA (KELO) — The SDSU women are headed to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, following a 62-57 win over USC Friday.

The Jacks needed an extra period, but they got the job done in the overtime session outscoring USC, 17-12. Myah Selland led the way with 29 game high points.

SDSU will now play Sunday, March 19 against #1 Virginia Tech.

RECAP

The first quarter saw a slow start for the Jackrabbits. They started just 1-9.

State would make a few offensive adjustments and rely on the free throw line. After the quarter, they found themselves down just 12-9.

The next period saw SDSU take their first lead of the game and finish the quarter strong.

Myah Selland scored five straight points, including a buzzer beater three to send the game to halftime, with SDSU in front 23-20.

They’d continue that run in the second half as they lead grew to 27-20.

But back came the Trojans.

They’d outscore SDSU 17-8 to grab a 37-35 lead, with just seven minutes to play.

Not too long after, the Jackrabbits would even, tying the game at 40, setting up a dramatic finish.

The Jacks, led by Myah Selland would grab a lead at 45-42, but USC answered. Destiny Littleton hit a three with eight seconds to go, forcing overtime.

However, the extra period was dominated by SDSU. They outscored the Trojans 17-12 on their way to the victory.

State will now play on Sunday against #1 Virginia Tech.