VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – The USD men have battled through COVID protocols, injuries and a tough start to their conference season, but as they’ve gotten healthier, they’ve begun to gel.

The USD men’s basketball team would finish the non-conference season with a record of 8-4 and would enter Summit League play against the Golden Eagles and one of the nations best scorers Max Abmas.

“We start out and play Oral Roberts in a very close game and they end up beating us and Kansas City beats us so we start out 0-2 and then we have to go and play State,” South Dakota Head Coach Todd Lee said.

In the 16 days between the Kansas City loss and that matchup with SDSU, the Coyotes would have 2 games postponed due to their own issues with COVID, and at one point wouldn’t practice for 11 straight days. A road loss against the Jacks would follow and a change at point guard position would come too.

“With Boogie taking more of the ball handling role has really helped Cruz and Mason. We’ve moved them off the ball more and they’ve become more of scorers and they feel more comfortable there.

The Yotes have now won 6 of their last 7 games, including a 5 game winning streak in which both Archambault and Perrott-Hunt averaged more than 18 points per game.

“Us going on that winning streak and us been doing what we’ve been doing I feel like we’re waking people us like we’re serious this year if you’re still sleeping on us, you better wake up, we’re coming,” South Dakota guard Boogie Anderson said.

And as the wins have began to pile up, so has the team’s belief.

“Just confidence, just going out there knowing that we’re the better team. Even on the defensive end we’re showing your man can’t get by you. Like, every one of us has, I don’t know the word for it but it means something to us on defense, you shouldn’t let them score on you, you’re the better player,” Anderson said. “I feel like we’ve just been taking that confidence and that’s just how everyone is starting to think on the team. Can’t nobody beat us, can’t nobody mess with us. And when you have that confidence, you’re bound to do something special.

The Coyotes are still without one of their leading scorers Xavier Fuller, though Todd Lee said he’ll practice this week and could potentially return for Saturday’s game against SDSU.