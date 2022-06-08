BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg girls golf team has never won a team state championship, but that changed this year thanks to the leadership of senior standout, Reese Jansa.

Following day one of the 2022 State Tournament, defending champion, Reese Jansa sat in third place, five strokes back of the leader.

“Going into the second day, I was lacking some confidence, but I have a great team and a good coach that helped build that confidence,” Harrisburg senior Reese Jansa said. “It just makes me feel so good getting on that first tee and knowing that I’ve got it and my team has got my back.”

Jansa would shoot even through the first nine holes on day two, but it was a tremendous shot on hole ten that got the senior into her rhythm.

“I got up to that chip and I thought, ‘if I’m going to do this, I’ve got to make it now.’ It was just kind of like it happened and I think that kind of turned around my whole attitude,” Jansa said. “I knew that if I kept making birdies, it was going to be a good thing for me.”

“She can find that next level. That’s what separates good golfers from great golfers. Just being able to make that adjustment and get to that next level or find that next gear,” Harrisburg head coach Kali Denman said. “That chip-in just kind of helped her and it paved the way for the rest of the nine.”

Jansa would shoot even par on the back nine, leading to a +4 finish and a second consecutive state title.

Her performance, paired with a sixth place finish from Mattie Wiedenbach, helped lead Harrisburg to their first ever girls golf state championship.

“The girls just put forth so much work this year and I just knew they had it in them. Day two was just incredible,” Denman said. “They just all came out and performed, which is exactly what they need to do.”

“My team is so young and they’re just willing to learn. It just fills my heart knowing that they’re just willing to work hard to get this state championship. We knew it was possible, it was just us putting our minds to it,” Jansa said.

Jansa is the fourth player to win back-to-back state titles since the move to a three class system in 2002. The team shot +85, three strokes better than Mitchell who took runner-up.