SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two-time Sanford International champion Steve Stricker carded a four-under 66 on day to of the Sanford International to move to 12-under for the tournament.

He holds a one-stroke lead over Joe Durant and David Toms. Durrant posted a 64 on Saturday, while Toms registered a 66.

John Daly, Robert Karlsson and K.J. Choi are all tied two strokes off the lead at 10-under.

Sioux Falls’ Ryan Jansa tallied a second straight 69 and sits two-under for the tournament in a tie for 42nd.

The final round is set for Sunday at Minnehaha Country Club with the first groups teeing off at 10:15 a.m.