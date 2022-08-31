SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD) – PGA TOUR Champions golfers Steve Stricker and Fred Couples have officially committed to the Sanford International on Sept. 12-18 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Stricker, the inaugural champion of the Sanford International in 2018, returns for his fourth appearance at the tournament. Currently sitting fifth in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, Stricker has two wins and three second-place finishes in nine starts this season. The Madison, Wisconsin, native is coming off a victory last weekend at the Ally Challenge in Detroit. The captain of the victorious 2020 Ryder Cup team, Stricker has 12 career PGA TOUR wins and nine career PGA TOUR Champions wins.

Couples, the 1992 Masters Champion, returns for his third appearance at the Sanford International. He has 15 career PGA TOUR victories on his resume along with 13 PGA TOUR Champions wins. The 2013 World Golf Hall of Fame Inductee played on five consecutive American Ryder Cup teams from 1989-1997.

“Steve Sticker and Fred Couples are two of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR Champions, and we’re thrilled that our fans in Sioux Falls are going to see them play at Minnehaha Country Club once again,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International. “It’s always special when your inaugural champion returns to your tournament, and Fred still has the smoothest swing you’ll see on tour.”

Tickets to the Sanford International are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com.