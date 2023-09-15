SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round one is in the books at the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club.

Reigning champion Steve Stricker and K.J. Choi are tied for the lead after shooting an eight-under 62, which tied a tournament record.

There is a four-way tie one stroke back at seven-under between Alex Cejka, David Toms, Darren Clarke and Rocco Mediate.

The leaderboard is bunched up with 55 players shooting in the red.

Sioux Falls’ Ryan Jansa shot a one-under 69. He hit four birdies on the day.

Day two begins just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning.