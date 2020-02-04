Streveler signs futures deal with Arizona Cardinals

VERMILLION, S.D.—Quarterback Chris Streveler, who led South Dakota football to the FCS playoffs in 2017, has signed a futures deal with the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League the team announced Tuesday.

Streveler, who just turned 25, is fresh off a Grey Cup championship season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. He played two seasons with Winnipeg, completing 242-of-374 passes for 2,698 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also ran 204 times for 1,167 yards and 22 scores. In the Grey Cup game, he completed all three of his throws for 39 yards and a touchdown, ran nine times for 30 yards and made a 13-yard reception.

Streveler arrived at USD in 2016 after spending three years at University of Minnesota where he earned a degree in kinesiology. He was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Year that fall when he accounted for 31 of the Coyotes’ 41 touchdowns.

As a senior in the fall of 2017, he set 20 program records and five MVFC records including new marks for passing yards (4,134) and total offense (4,854). He accounted for 43 touchdowns – 32 passing and 11 rushing – and led the nation in total offense while taking on one of the toughest schedules inside the FCS.

Phil Steele and College Sports Madness named him FCS Offensive Player of the Year and he was runner-up for the Walter Payton Award given to the top offensive player in FCS football. He was a first-team all-American and the only quarterback named to the 2017 Walter Camp FCS All-America Team.

Streveler joins a roster that features starter Kyler Murray, who just completed his rookie season. Drew Anderson is also on the roster and backup Brett Hundley is a free agent.