Strength vs. Strength: SDSU’s O-Line ready to face Bearkats’ stout front

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One matchup that could play a major role in Sunday’s game will be SDSU’s offensive line vs. Sam Houston State’s defensive line.

SDSU has established itself as one of the nation’s top rushing offenses, as the Jacks average nearly 231 yards on the ground per game, which ranks 9th nationally.

But the Bearkats run defense is as stout as they come, limiting opponents to just 79 yards per game, which ranks 8th across the FCS.

For the Jackrabbit offensive line, better known as the 605 hogs, it’s a matchup they know will play a key role on Sunday.

“They got a couple big guys up front that are really good run stuffers. And then can be athletic in the pass game too because I think they lead the country in sacks. They got a really good defense,” Wes Genant said.

“That’s our personality, that’s our signature is running the football. So I think the big guys, the Hogs as Wes talked about, they’ll be ready for the challenge, and take a lot of pride in us moving the ball on the ground,” Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

Sam Houston’s defense leads the nation with 37 sacks this season, averaging more than 4 per game, while the SDSU offense ranks 11th in the country, having given up just 11 sacks on the year.