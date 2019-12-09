Strasburg, Nats reach record $245M, 7-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) – World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is staying with the Washington Nationals. He has agreed to a record $245 million, seven-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Strasburg’s deal is the highest for a pitcher in total dollars and average annual value at $35 million. The largest contract for a pitcher had been David Price’s $217 million, seven-year deal with Boston that began in 2016.
The 31-year-old Strasburg was drafted by Washington first overall in 2009 and has spent his entire career with the Nationals. Fellow free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole is expected to top the records Strasburg just set.