Storm vs. Bismark Bucks game postponed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SIOUX FALLS STORM) — At the Sioux Falls Storm, the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, employees, families and friends is our top priority. With that in mind, we are diligently monitoring the impact of COVID-19/Coronavirus. We recognize this is a dynamic situation, and we have also been in close communication with our venue partners.

Based on the guidance of public health organizations like the CDC and the WHO, state and local health authorities, and event partners, we will be postponing this Sunday’s game versus the Bismarck Bucks. It is our intention to reschedule this event later this season or transfer this ticket to the postseason.

We look forward to Celebrating our 20th Season with you in the very near future.