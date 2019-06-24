Storm survive Sugar Skulls, set up showdown with Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Storm advanced to the second round of the Indoor Football League playoffs after knocking off Tucson 50-47 in the opening round.
Lorenzo Brown paced the Sioux Falls offense. Brown threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and added 52 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground.
The Storm advance to next week’s IFL Semifinals where they’ll face defending league champion Iowa in a rematch of last year’s United Bowl. Kickoff for that game is set for June 29th at 7:05 p.m.