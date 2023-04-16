SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm fell to the Green Bay Blizzard 47-41 Sunday night at the Premier Center.

The Storm took a 41-26 lead after a touchdown pass from Lorenzo Brown Jr. to Cole Thurness with 9:40 remaining in the game.

The Blizzard then tied the game on a Terrence Smith TD run and subsequent two-point conversion with 4:36 left. Green Bay took the lead on Ja’rome Johnson’s connection with Steve Newbold with 10 ticks left on the clock.

Sioux Falls drops to 1-2 on the season.