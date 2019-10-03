Storm sold to local ownership group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After winning seven championships in ten years, Storm owner Todd Tryon has sold the franchise to Storm Nation, LLC, which consists of three sisters and their husbands, including new team president Jason Headlee. It’s a challenge Headlee and company may not have tackled without Storm head coach Kurtiss Riggs.

“Kurtiss brings that comfort for us to say we can jump in and do this. Again, we let him handle the football. We don’t need to step into that ring. He handles the football, we handle the business side of things and support him and the coaches and the team all we can,” Storm President Jason Headlee said.

“They might be wealthy enough to buy the team, but they bring a very blue collar style of work mentality. That’s what really appeals to me. When they expressed interest, I knew right away it would be successful because they’ll work very hard to provide for our fans. They’ll support me coaching, they’ll support our front office, and then they’ll make sure everything else is going right,” Storm head coach Kurtiss Riggs said.