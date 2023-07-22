SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm secured a 42-39 win over the Massachusetts Pirates in the first game of the postseason at the Premier Center Saturday night.

Sioux Falls were down for most of the game until the fourth quarter. A 30-yard pass from Lorenzo Brown Jr. to Xavier Jackson helped pick up the Storm. Gaining their first lead late in the fourth, the Storm were determined not to lose it.

Brown notched five touchdowns and threw for 183 yards on 14 completions. Jackson caught two of those scores and posted 92 yards on four catches.

Sioux Falls will be headed to Frisco, TX for the Eastern Conference finals next week.