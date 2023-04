SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm defeated the Quad City Steamwheelers 59-47 in a week-one rematch for its second straight win Saturday at the Premier Center.

Sioux Falls trailed 21-18 at halftime before outscoring Quad City by 14 in the second half.

Lorenzo Brown Jr. was 12-for-18 for 136 yards and four touchdowns. Cole Thurness caught three passes, all for scores.

The Storm improves to 3-2 on the season and will be back in action May 6 at home against Tulsa.