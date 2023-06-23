SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm picked up its second straight win with a 47-45 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard Friday night at the Premier Center.

After Green Bay scored the game’s first touchdown, Sioux Falls scored the next two and led the rest of the way. The Storm held a 27-19 edge at halftime.

The Blizzard outgained the Storm 248-202.

Lorenzo Brown Jr. rushed for five touchdowns for Sioux Falls. Bryson Denley punched in the other two scores for the hosts.

The Strom hits the road to visit the Frisco Fighters next Saturday.