Storm prepare for United Conference Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Storm opened the IFL playoffs with a 50-47 win over Tucson last Sunday, and now turn their attention to defending United Bowl champion Iowa.

The Storm earned a first-round win over Tucson, but allowed 47 points and failed to secure a turnover, which head coach Kurtiss Riggs sees as an issue at this stage of the season.

“We’ve got to find ways to create turnovers. We need to get extra possessions and that’s really the difference in these big games that we have coming up,” Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs said.

Sioux Falls will play at Iowa in the United Conference championship game. The Storm and Barnstormers split during the regular season, with each team winning on its home turf. Sioux Falls suffered a 55-43 loss at Iowa in early June, allowing four touchdowns of at least 25 yards.

“Definitely got to make them earn their touchdowns, not one or two plays, it has to be six, seven, eight play drives if they score, so be it. Turnovers will be big, we just got out of a meeting and we talked about it. The team that wins the turnover battle in this game, will probably win the football game,” Storm Defensive Coordinator Brian Hermanson said.

Another key to victory is slowing Iowa quarterback Daquan Neal, who leads the IFL with 59 passing touchdowns and stands second with more than 26-hundred passing yards.

“You know they have a really good quarterback and we’ve got to find ways to pressure him. He doesn’t throw it in bad situations very often and so we’ve got to try to force him into some bad situations, got to try to strip the ball, got to find ways to get turnovers,” Riggs said.

After winning six straight IFL championships, the Storm have lost back-to-back United Bowls, but remain confident in their abilities.

“I mean our guys know what they come here for. We’re right where the goal was to make it to the championship game and win a championship, bring it back to where it should be at and this is another step in that direction,” Storm Quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr. said.

The Storm and Barnstormers cross paths Saturday night in Des Moines. Kickoff is set for 7:05.