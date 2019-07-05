Storm Prepare for United Bowl

The Sioux Falls Storm used a fourth quarter comeback to earn a 52 to 50 win over the Iowa Barnstormers Saturday night and advance to the United Bowl. The Storm had two weeks until the championship game and they took a few days off before preparing for the Arizona Rattlers.

“Well the first thing is rest and then the coaches will be working. We’ll be figuring out travel, figuring out game plan and just getting things ready so when we bring the guys back, it’s all go and there’s nothing that you really have to experiment with. The two teams know each other very well,” Storm Coach Kurtiss Riggs said.

The Storm begin practice again Friday night while the United Bowl is on July 13th in Arizona. Kick-off is set for 8:05