Storm prepare for IFL playoffs

After winning six straight IFL championships, the Storm have lost back-to-back United Bowls, but are set to make another title run.

The Storm closed the regular season with a 65-54 win over Bismarck on Saturday, earning the three-seed in the playoffs with an 11-3 record. Sioux Falls now turns its attention to league-newcomer, Tucson.

“They didn’t start as an expansion team. They went out and got veteran players, they’ve got two first team, all league defensive guys, their middle linebacker and their ‘d’ end. Their quarterback was offensive player of the year last year, so they’re not an inexperienced new team to the league,” Storm Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs said.

The Storm enter the playoffs averaging nearly 53 points per game, which ranks second in the IFL, though efficiency remains a priority for the offense.

“Execution really, win the turnover battle, defense going to get some stops and create some turnovers so we’ve got to capitalize on those and just be efficient and clicking on all cylinders and put up points,” Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown said.

“Again for us, it seems like a cliché but it’s so critical with the team this year is we just can’t turn the ball over. I mean, we’ve got to go out, take care of it and come off the field with at least some points and no turnovers,” Riggs said.

The Storm are 5-1 since the start of May, and will be a tough out in the playoffs IF they play up to their potential.

“I think we’re talented, we’re talented, it’s just we don’t always play to that talent level. So when we do, we’re really good and when we don’t just about anybody can beat us and so, it’s which team shows. If the really good one shows, we’ll shake a lot of heads,” Riggs said.

The Storm host the expansion Sugar Skulls at the PREMIER Center on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:05.