SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm kicked off the 2022 season Sunday at home against the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Each team settled for a field goal on its opening drive as the game was tied at 3 after 1 quarter of play.

The Storm regained the lead in the 2nd quarter on a Nate Chavious 4-yard touchdown run.

The Steamwheelers would cut into that lead on a pick-6, but failed on the two-point try as the Storm clung to a 10-9 lead.

Tasleem Wilson would connect with Aaron Dilworth for a 5-yard touchdown later in the quarter. Sawyer Petre’s drop-kick gave the Storm the 19-10 lead which would remain that way going into the halftime.

Sioux Falls would outscore Quad City 16-15 in the 2nd half as they picked up the season opening 35-24.