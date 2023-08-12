SIOUX FALLS, SD (Storm) – The Sioux Falls Storm Indoor Football Team announced on Friday afternoon that Andre Fields will become the third Head Coach in the history of the organization.



Fields will replace longtime Head Coach and General Manager Kurtiss Riggs, who steps down as the winningest head coach in the history of the game. Riggs holds a 268-67 overall record (.800 winning percentage) in 20 seasons, and a 37-7 postseason record (.841 winning percentage) that included 11 Indoor Football Championships.



“Riggs is the epitome of the Indoor Football game, especially in the Sioux Falls community” said Owner and Team President Amber Garry. “As a fan, an owner, and as a friend, he will be greatly missed. We are looking forward to seeing his next adventure.”

Andre Fields is a native of Chicago, Ill, and a 1999 graduate of the University of South Dakota. He was a four-year starter at Cornerback for the Coyotes and was voted Freshman of the Year by his teammates during the 1995 season. During his time at USD, Fields played both Corner and Safety, earning All-Conference honors at Cornerback in his Senior season.

“One thing that ownership looked for in a new Head Coach was a strong leader in our community.” Said Garry, “Someone who will help develop young men into the best version of themselves. Andre is a natural fit. We are thrilled to have him with us and look forward to continued success for this organization.”

Fields was inducted in the Storm Hall of Fame in 2021 and just completed his 10th season overall as a member of the Storm coaching staff. Fields served as Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach during the 2023 Eastern Conference Championship season.

“Head coaching opportunities at any level are a huge challenge, and a limited opportunity,” said Fields. “It’s not every day you’re given a chance to be the leader of such a storied franchise. I saw it as the ultimate challenge, and I’m excited to take it on.”

Fields previously served as the Defensive Coordinator for the Storm during the 2010-2011 seasons and was a member of the coaching staff for five Storm Championship teams. He won four Indoor Football championships with the Storm as a player and was a key member of the unit that won 40 consecutive games, including back-to-back undefeated campaigns during the 2006 & 2007 seasons.

“The Sioux Falls Storm have been so fortunate to have a long history of championship success and great football.” add Garry, “We’re excited to continue the journey to our 12th Indoor Football Championship in the 2024 season.”

