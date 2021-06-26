Storm move back over .500 with win against Bismarck

EUGENE, ORE (USD) — South Dakota track and field alumna Lara Boman finished ninth in the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field Saturday. Boman finished ninth in the competition with a best throw of 219-2 (66.80m) in the finals. She had launched a lifetime best of 227-7 (69.37m) in the qualifying round on Thursday to reach today's competition.

The competition was won by world leader DeAnna Price, who broke her own American record more than once during the competition. She became just the second woman in world history to throw past 80 meters, launching it 263-6 (80.31m).