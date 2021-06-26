Storm move back over .500 with win against Bismarck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Coming into Saturday night’s contest with the Bismarck Bucks, the Sioux Falls Storm had lost two straight games bringing their record to 3-3 overall. The Storm’s last win came just three week prior against this same Bucks team in which the Storm won going away 64-28. Saturday, the defense was the story of the first half. After a touchdown run by Nate Chavious in the first quarter put the Storm up 6-0, the defense would force two turnovers during the Bucks next two possesions. The first was an interception by Richard Stammetti followed by another from Trey Wafford. The Storm offense would take advantage off both turnovers converting them into touchdowns. Sioux Falls would jump out to a 20-0 lead and would head into the locker room on top 29-13. After three quarters of play, the Storm still maintained a healthy 36-19 lead and would go onto win by a final of 52-27. Up next for the Storm is a trip to Spokane, Washington where they will take on the Spokane Shock on July 10th.
