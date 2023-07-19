SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Storm ended the regular season with a 9-6 record, following a hard fought win last weekend.

They earned a home playoff game, thanks to a 62-59 victory this last Saturday.

Sioux Falls will meet the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday, the same team they just beat.

Storm head coach Kurtiss Riggs says his team needs to make some adjustments as they head in to their first round matchup.

“I think you try to first look at what mental and physical mistakes were we making? Where are we having poor matchups? How can we change those things? What things were they really good at? What can we change? How can we address that? Then, the same basics, special teams, take care of the ball,” Riggs said.

The Storm and Pirates will meet on Saturday at the Premier Center. Kick-off is set for 7:05 p.m.