SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Storm defeated the Iowa Barnstromers 54-24 in its first home game of the 2023 season.

The Storm scored two touchdowns in each quarter and led 26-10 at halftime.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr. was 9-for-16 with one touchdown through the air. He also ran in two scores.

The defense picked up three interceptions.

Sioux Falls will be back in action next weekend at home against the Green Bay Blizzard.