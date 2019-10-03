Storm introduce new owners

SIOUX FALLS, SD – On Wednesday, the Sioux Falls Storm, in conjunction with the Indoor Football League, announced a new ownership group. Jason and Valerie Headlee, David and Stephanie Richter, and Patrick and Amber Garry take over as owners of the 11-time national champions.

Family, fun and football were the things that enticed these three families to become the new owners of the Sioux Falls Storm. The three sisters, along with their husbands, knew the outstanding record of the team, the unwavering support of the fans, along with the services they could provide to the community, would make this the perfect job for them.

The new ownership group intends to enhance the fan experience, further the intentions of the sponsors and provide meaningful service to Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.

The fan experience is going to be ramped up with new engaging events during the games, pre-season and post-season events, as well as season ticket holder exclusive offers and experiences.

The ownership group intends to continue to win games and national titles under the continued leadership of Head Coach Kurtiss Riggs. The Sioux Falls Storm are the current IFL National Title Holders, winning the IFL Championship in July of 2019.

The owners will also be focused on revamping and re-energizing their community relationships and services. The city of Sioux Falls, the surrounding communities and the region have some very special places and events and the ownership group can’t wait to make their contribution.

“We have a passion for football and are really excited to bring a great 2020 season to the fans and sponsors,” said President Jason Headlee. “Our theme for the 20th season is The Gold Standard and we look forward to bringing the continued success on and off the field.”

The Storm will commence its 20th season in 2020. For questions regarding the upcoming season, please email admin@siouxfallsstorm.com.